Report: Teacher’s actions broke rule, caused student injury

In this Sept. 12, 2019 photo, Malachi McFadden, 16, who suffered serious burns during a chemistry class demonstration on Aug. 6, poses for a photo at his lawyer’s office, in Atlanta. Lawyers for McFadden, a student who was burned during a chemistry class demonstration have released a report, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, saying his teacher violated school district standards. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia high school student who was burned during a chemistry class demonstration have released a report saying his teacher violated school district standards.

Malachi McFadden’s lawyers say the 16-year-old student at Redan High School, near Atlanta, suffered burns on his face, neck and torso in the Aug. 6 incident.

His lawyers on Wednesday released a report done by an investigator for the DeKalb County school district.

The report says chemistry teacher Bridgette Blowe was doing a “burning money demonstration” when she poured ethanol on a flame, causing it to become “out of control” and to burn McFadden.

In this Sept. 12, 2019 photo, Malachi McFadden, 16, who suffered serious burns during a chemistry class demonstration on Aug. 6, poses for a photo at his lawyer’s office, in Atlanta. Lawyers for McFadden, a student who was burned during a chemistry class demonstration have released a report, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, saying his teacher violated school district standards. (AP Photo/Kate Brumback)

The report says the principal recommended Blowe be suspended while the superintendent recommended her termination. Her employment status wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday.