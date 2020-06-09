Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

1  of  2
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

National
Posted: / Updated:

Erin Shaw, left, and Brittany Schanzbach stand near crashing waves near the seawall of Lake Pontchartrain from a storm surge in New Orleans, Sunday, June 7, 2020, as Tropical Storm Cristobal approaches the Louisiana Coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved across parts of the Midwest on Tuesday after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds as more high winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms were forecast.

Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and Cristobal was expected to intensify later in the day as another “energetic” weather system approaches from the west and begins to interact with it, the National Weather Service said.

Cristobal may produce flash flooding and isolated river flooding, as well as few tornadoes, the weather service said.

By mid-afternoon, the wind had picked up considerably, with a gust of 62 mph recorded at Midway International Airport, on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to the weather service. Weather service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said that winds of 50 mph were expected from late afternoon until about midnight.

Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on Lake Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Ogorek said as much as an inch of rain could fall on the region before the storm cleared out.

High winds could be felt from Nebraska to Wisconsin, forecasters said. In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, the gusty winds and low humidity will bring the threat of wildfires in areas with dry grass, forecasters warned.

In Iowa, where as much as 4 inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain was expected and could send already-swollen creeks and tributaries out of their banks, the weather service issued a flash flood watch for most of the state.

In Nebraska, the weather service was warning residents of much of the state to prepare Tuesday and Wednesday for rough weather that could include winds exceeding 65 mph (105 kph) in places, as well as heavy rain, and the possibility of hail and tornadoes in the central and eastern parts of the state.

Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss