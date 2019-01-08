R. Kelly under criminal investigation in Georgia
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - R. Kelly is being criminally investigated in Georgia due to allegations made against the singer in a recent Lifetime docuseries, according to TMZ.
The Fulton County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation, which was launched over the past few days as a direct result of "Surviving R. Kelly," according to TMZ.
Investigators are also reportedly reaching out to several survivors featured in the docuseries, as well as asking for contact information from others who have lived in Kelly's former Atlanta home or have direct knowledge of what happened in that home.
