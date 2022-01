Enjoy today while you can, because this is about the "warmest" we'll be for the rest of the week. We may not even break the freezing mark through the rest of the month. Let's dive in:

Wednesday is our "warm-up" day with temperatures continuing to rise into the 30s with highs near 40 this afternoon that will be just enough to melt some of our fresh snowpack. As a weak frontal system passes by the region will see a few rain/snow showers throughout the day, but will be of minimal impact compared to the cold air looming behind. Winds pick up out of the south with breezes around 20-30 mph at times adding wind chills in the 20s.