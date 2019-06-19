President Trump officially announces reelection campaign

President Trump officially kicked off his 2020 campaign in Florida, Tuesday night.

President Trump made it official last night, kicking off his re-election bid at a packed rally in Orlando. Trump supporters were thrilled to see and hear Trumps’ announcement.

“What I wanted to hear was ‘Four more years,'” said Kathy Ward, Trump supporter. “And it gives me chills just thinking about it again. It was fantastic.”

President Trump stayed overnight in Miami. He will attend a fundraiser there Wednesday before returning to the White House.

