ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills intend to sell personal seat licenses at their proposed new stadium, a team source confirmed to News 4. This means fans would have to pay an additional expense for the right to purchase season tickets on top of the cost of the tickets.

The cost of the PSL is expected to be proportional to the cost of the ticket. PSLs could start at $1,000 per seat, according to The Buffalo News, which first reported this story.