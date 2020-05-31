Police make nearly 1,400 arrests as protests continue

1  of  74
National
Posted: / Updated:

Police arrest a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 U.S. cities since Thursday as protests continue over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder. Floyd was black. Chauvin is white.

The arrest has done little to quell protests across the country over the weekend. Most have been peaceful, but some have erupted in violence.

An Associated Press tally of arrests found at least 1,383 people have been arrested since Thursday. The actual number is likely higher as protests continue Saturday night.

More than a third of the arrests, 533, came from Los Angeles alone on Friday.. The mayor of the nation’s second-largest city has imposed a citywide curfew until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

