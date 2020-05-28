Live Now
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Police kill trucker who fired at, rammed them during chase

LEROY, N.Y. (AP) — The driver of a semitrailer truck took off during a traffic stop in upstate New York and led police on a circuitous chase in which he made U-turns, rammed cruisers and fired at officers, stopping only when they shot and killed him, authorities said.

Police in the Genesee County village of LeRoy, about 20 miles southwest of Rochester, stopped the trucker for speeding Wednesday evening on West Main Street, Police Chief Chris Hayward said, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

The trucker would not follow instructions and drove away while an officer was on the truck, forcing him to jump.

Police followed the trucker, who never reached high speeds but made U-turns and hit several patrol cars with gunfire, to Batavia, about 10 miles away, authorities said. He returned to LeRoy and then led police to Geneseo, 20 miles away.

The chase ended there when officers fired at him. He died at the scene, authorities said. Details on the trucker, including his name, employer and what he was hauling, have not been released.

It is unclear why the trucker drove off during the stop, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said. He appeared to be aiming to injure officers but did not succeed, the sheriff said, nor were any civilians hurt.

“He had no regard for human life, weaving this semi all over both lanes, specifically at our patrol cars,” Dougherty said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

