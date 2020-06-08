1  of  74
Police: Florida woman arrested for assaulting officers, inciting riot, supplying rocks during protests

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman was arrested on numerous charges by city police after she allegedly helped stoke the mayhem that followed a protest May 30.

The Tampa Police Department said 31-year-old Erica Schmidt had advertised that she had rocks and encouraged other protesters to hurl them at law enforcement officers during the protests that took place along Fowler Avenue and at University Square Mall, which later turned violent.

According to police, on Saturday, officers responded to an apartment located at 11727 12th Street and found a silver Hyundai Elantra, which matched the same car Schmidt was seen standing next to during the protests.

Schmidt admitted to being present at the riots and that she and her boyfriend brought rocks to the riot, according to the arrest report. She also told officers the riot got violent to the point where her vehicle was damaged and she was beat up by fellow rioters, TPD said.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, throwing a deadly missile, rioting/inciting a riot and unlawful assembly. Her bond is set at $32,250.

