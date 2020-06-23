Police: At least one injured in shooting at a Virginia mall

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

National
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A shooting erupted inside a Virginia shopping mall, leaving at least one person with life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.

Chesterfield County police said on their Twitter page that a person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center, near the state capital city of Richmond.

Chesterfield Police Maj. R.M. Louth said police received a call at 6:09 p.m. that there was a fight in the food court area of the mall, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Louth said the shooting victim had life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt and authorities said there was no active threat at the mall, according to police. According to Louth, there is no suspect in custody and police do not have a description of the suspect. Police are reviewing security footage at the mall.

Police urged residents to avoid the area and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least one entrance to the mall to prevent patrons from entering. Officers were later shown on live video entering the shopping center. Multiple police vehicles, some with lights flashing, converged at the mall’s parking lot.

The mall has more than 100 stores and restaurants, including four anchor stores. It is owned by Brookfield Properties of Chicago. Their offices were closed Tuesday evening and no one was immediately available for comment.

Security officers at the mall also declined comment, referring all calls to Chesterfield County police.

