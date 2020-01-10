Planned refinery by national park hurt by funding, lawsuits

A planned $800 million oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota is being hobbled by lack of funding, allegations of unpaid work and legal fights.

But Dan Hedrington, the project manager for Meridian Energy Group’s Davis Refinery, insists it will be built.

Meridian wants to build the refinery just 3 miles from the park that’s the state’s top tourist attraction.

Environmental groups argue pollution from the factory will spoil scenery and air quality.

Meridian CEO William Prentice told regulators in a letter last month that the company is “fully committed” to building the refinery if litigation is resolved in the near future.

