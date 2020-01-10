1  of  2
Closings
Calvary Chapel-Webster Saint Kateri School

Planned refinery by national park hurt by funding, lawsuits

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A planned $800 million oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota is being hobbled by lack of funding, allegations of unpaid work and legal fights.

But Dan Hedrington, the project manager for Meridian Energy Group’s Davis Refinery, insists it will be built.

Meridian wants to build the refinery just 3 miles from the park that’s the state’s top tourist attraction.

Environmental groups argue pollution from the factory will spoil scenery and air quality.

Meridian CEO William Prentice told regulators in a letter last month that the company is “fully committed” to building the refinery if litigation is resolved in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss