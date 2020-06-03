Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

People are blowing up, or just taking, ATMs in Philadelphia

National
Posted: / Updated:

A member of the Philadelphia bomb squad surveys the scene after an ATM machine was blown-up at 2207 N. 2nd Street in Philadelphia, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Explosions have destroyed or damaged 50 cash machines in and near Philadelphia since the weekend, and one man has died, in a coordinated effort to steal them or blow them up and take the money inside, authorities said.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the investigation, and no arrests have been announced. A 24-year-old man died hours after trying to break into an ATM early Tuesday, and explosives were recovered, police said.

But the ATM hits have continued, with explosions echoing overnight into Wednesday in the city or just outside it. Police are asking businesses that host the machines to take the cash out to discourage further hits.

“It’s not worth it,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday. “It’s not worth the injuries that we’re seeing associated with this, and it’s not worth the risk to the community and the danger that it’s been imposing.”

Outlaw leads a department that this week used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds protesting the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man who died in handcuffs while a police officer pressed a knee on his neck.

Outlaw made her comments Wednesday while taking follow-up questions at a news briefing about the unrest, noting a “marked increase in attempts to forcibly enter ATM machines.”

She and other officials have not hinted whether they believe the ATM hits might be a crime of opportunity during the unrest, could have some other connection or are altogether unrelated.

Cash machines in some other cities, including Pittsburgh and Minneapolis, have been looted or damaged in recent days, but Philadelphia’s problem appears to be on a larger scale.

Thieves have blown up the machines, usually at convenience stores and gas stations, in at least 50 cases to get to the cash, while sometimes the entire machines are stolen, officials said.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, the ATM hits spread outside the city for the first time to neighboring Upper Darby Township when an explosion was reported at a machine outside a strip-mall nail salon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss