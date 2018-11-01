Parents intentionally broke infant's bones, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Raleigh man and woman are accused of intentionally breaking their infant's bones over the course of a couple months earlier in the year, warrants say.

Sabra Leane Blevins, 30, and Dustin Richard Mullinax, 26, both of Raleigh, were arrested Tuesday after police said they abused their infant.

Warrants state the child suffered multiple broken bones at the hands of their parents. Mullinax is also accused of cutting the baby's tongue.

The abuse is said to have occurred between February and April. Court documents say the child was under 2 months old when the abuse began.

Blevins and Mullinax are each being held under in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

In court Wednesday, a Wake County judge increased Blevins' bond to $500,000.

A prosecutor said the infant suffered more than 15 fractures - including injuries to the head, ribs and legs.

The child's tongue was cut halfway through.

Blevins and Mullinax are scheduled to appear in court again Nov, 20.