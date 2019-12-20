Nurses defend Ohio doctor charged in deaths at hospital

FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges while appearing with defense attorney Richard Blake, right, in Franklin County Court in Columbus, Ohio. Ten former colleagues of Husel are coming to his defense in a new lawsuit. The action was brought Thursday, Dec. 19, in Franklin County Common Pleas Court by nine nurses and a pharmacist once employed by Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, NBC News reported. In it, the former employees argue that the hospital wrongfully terminated and defamed Dr. William Husel. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko, File)

Ten former colleagues of an Ohio hospital doctor who pleaded not guilty to murder in 25 patients’ deaths are coming to his defense.

Nine nurses and a pharmacist once employed by Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System filed suit Thursday alleging the hospital wrongfully terminated and defamed Dr. William Husel.

Husel was fired last December after the hospital found he ordered potentially fatal doses of pain medication for dozens of patients.

The ex-colleagues allege hospital executives were ignorant of appropriate standards of care and they weren’t betrayed or coerced by Husel.

Mount Carmel said the claim has no merit.

