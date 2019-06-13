New Facebook Blood Donation Tool Comes to US

FILE – In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for social media giant Facebook, appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, launched an app that will pay users to share information with the social media giant about which apps they’re using. (AP […]

A new opportunity for users to connect with blood banks in their area has reached the US.



On Wednesday, Facebook announced this blood donation feature that will help users find places to donate blood nearby.



In the “about” section of the user’s profile, there is an option that allows you to sign up to be a blood donor. This then enables notifications from the donation centers. Summer is usually the season when blood donations tend to be low.



Sheryl Sandberg, a Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, says a notice will be put at the top of the News Feed, prompting people to register if they wish.



“If there is a blood shortage in your city, our partners like the American Red Cross can notify you and give you an opportunity to donate,” said Sandberg.



She says it’s a great opportunity to inspire the importance of helping others. Although this is only offered in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Baltimore and Washington at the moment, it will eventually make it’s way to News Feeds nationwide in the upcoming months.

This feature has proven to work in other countries. More than 35 million people have signed up to be donors in countries where it is offered, like Brazil, India and Pakistan.

Cliff Numark of the American Red Cross says he thinks this feature could double the number of blood donors in the US.



“Taking the results that Facebook has achieved in Brazil and India and Pakistan, we can actually, conceptually, could double the number of blood donors in the United States,” said Numark.