New DNA testing in 1981 murder leads Florida police to coach

Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons.

The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten.

Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed.

Mills told detectives he twisted a wire hanger around her neck while having sex.

Fingerprints from an unrelated 1984 arrest and recent DNA gathered by detectives matched evidence from the crime scene.

