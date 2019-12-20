New DNA testing in 1981 murder leads Florida police to coach

Closings
This photo provided by Polk County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, shows Joseph Clinton Mills. Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons. The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten. Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons.

The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten.

Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed.

Mills told detectives he twisted a wire hanger around her neck while having sex.

Fingerprints from an unrelated 1984 arrest and recent DNA gathered by detectives matched evidence from the crime scene.

