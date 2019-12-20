New DNA testing in 1981 murder leads Florida police to coach

Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons.
The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten.
Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed.
Mills told detectives he twisted a wire hanger around her neck while having sex.
Fingerprints from an unrelated 1984 arrest and recent DNA gathered by detectives matched evidence from the crime scene.