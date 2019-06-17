Mom claims her 11-year-old attempted suicide because of bullying in school

CHICAGO (AP/WLNS) - CHICAGO (AP/WLNS) A child's life changed forever after he tried to take his own life due to bullying.

Jamari Dent tried to hang himself last February. Now he is confined to a hospital bed, unable to breathe on his own and with permanent brain damage.

A fourth grader and special needs student at Bronzeville's Woodson Elementary School, his mother says Dent suffered constant insults and even physical abuse.

"They were causing the bullying," said Tierra Black, Dent's mother. "It started with the teachers what went on with my son. There is no reason my son should be lying in a hospital bed. I asked for help. And I never get it. I never get it.

Hers is one of three civil cases against CPS represented by Attorney Michael Oppenheimer, including a second case against Woodson, which resulted in a teacher pleading guilty to criminal battery charges after dragging a special needs student headfirst down a flight of stairs back in 2016.

The all-encompassing civil lawsuit has not been filed yet, but Chicago Public Schools denies the claims, saying they don't tolerate a culture of abuse and bullying.