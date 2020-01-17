MIT professor denies misleading school over Epstein funding

FILE – In this April 3, 2017 file photo, students walk past the “Great Dome” atop Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. In an online statement published Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, MIT professor Seth Lloyd denied accusations that he misled the school about the source of two $50,000 gifts he facilitated from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor is denying accusations that he misled the school about the source of two $50,000 gifts he facilitated from disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2012.

In an online statement published Thursday, Professor Seth Lloyd calls the accusations “completely false” and said MIT officials had “full knowledge” Epstein was the donor.

It was Lloyd’s first public comment since MIT placed him on paid administrative leave Jan. 10 following the release of findings from a law firm hired to investigate the school’s ties with Epstein.

Lloyd declined to comment further. MIT officials provided a statement from the law firm standing by its report.