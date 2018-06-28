Michigan shelter looking for homes for 10-year-old dogs owner said were 'old and smelly'

Donnie and Marie (Humane Animal Treatment Society)

Donnie and Marie (Humane Animal Treatment Society)

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (WCMH) - A Michigan animal shelter says they are caring for two senior dogs who were dropped off for being "old and smelly."

The Humane Animal Treatment Society says Donnie and Marie, who are both 10-years-old, lived their entire lives outside.

The shelter said the canine siblings are "looking to transition into a safe, indoor home."

*UPDATE: Donnie and Marie You may recall Donnie and Marie, the two 10 year old senior siblings that were surrendered to... Posted by Humane Animal Treatment Society on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

The dogs got some pampering at a pet care center on Wednesday. The shelter is accepting adoption applications for the two as a bonded pair.