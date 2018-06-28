Michigan shelter looking for homes for 10-year-old dogs owner said were 'old and smelly'
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI (WCMH) - A Michigan animal shelter says they are caring for two senior dogs who were dropped off for being "old and smelly."
The Humane Animal Treatment Society says Donnie and Marie, who are both 10-years-old, lived their entire lives outside.
The shelter said the canine siblings are "looking to transition into a safe, indoor home."
The dogs got some pampering at a pet care center on Wednesday. The shelter is accepting adoption applications for the two as a bonded pair.
