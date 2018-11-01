Massive recall on Harley-Davidson motorcycles Video

(WETM) - Harley-Davidson Motor Company (Harley-Davidson) is recalling nearly 178,000 2017-2018 motorcycles according to the NHTSA.

The secondary clutch actuator cylinder may leak fluid internally and the clutch master cylinder may lose the ability to generate enough lift to disengage the clutch, according to the recall notice. If the clutch cannot be disengaged then the rider might lose control of the bike.

Dealers will install a new secondary clutch actuator piston assembly, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin November 5, 2018.

To see if your motorcycle is on the recall list, check the NHTSA website.

Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464.

Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0173.