MAP: Apparently America favors Raptors over Warriors to win NBA Finals

Well there you go, America, where apparently it’s land of the free, home of the Toronto Raptors!

That’s according to a new map by gambling site BetOnline, which analyzed geotagged data from Twitter to determine how often the fan hashtags #WeTheNorth for the Raptors and #DubNation for the Warriors are used in each state.

According to the map, there are only three states backing the Warriors over the Raptors ahead of the NBA Finals. Those states are California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The 47 other states in America on the other hand, are rooting for the Raptors.

So are the Raptors really that much more popular over the Warriors to bring home the championship trophy? According to BetFair.com, the Warriors are about 72% favorites to win the championship.

Whoever you’ve got your bet on, it’s sure going to be one to watch!

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is Thursday, May 30.