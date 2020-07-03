1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man killed after being shot and run over by car; juvenile girl charged with murder

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Shooting on Alexandria Drive in Austin (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A juvenile girl has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in southwest Austin in the early hours of June 20, according to the Austin Police Department.

Around 4:33 a.m. on June 20, APD responded to a call of gun shots in the 3800 block of Alexandria Drive near Brodie Lane. Once on the scene, authorities found David Dunn with significant trauma and a gunshot wound. Dunn died at the scene around 5 a.m.

APD reports Dunn collapsed on the street after being shot. Then, the juvenile girl got into Dunn’s vehicle, announced her intention to run him over and then deliberately did so.

Detectives and crime scene specialists were able to recover video from the scene that includes “extensive footage of the event” and identify most of the people involved, police say.

Homicide was determined as the manner of death by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office. The cause of the man’s death was a gunshot wound with a contributing factor of blunt trauma from being run over by the vehicle, APD says.

Originally charged with aggravated assault, the girl’s charges have been upgraded after the official ruling from the medical examiner’s office. The girl is currently being held in the Gardner Betts Juvenille Center.

Investigators are continuing to look for others who may have been involved or were on scene and witnessed the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with video or information about this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. 

