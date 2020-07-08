1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Man in stolen SUV arrested after crashing into woman in stolen car, police say

National

Both suspects face several charges

by: KOIN 6 News Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Kristin Nicole Begue (L) and Randy Lee Cooper (R) were both reportedly driving stolen cars when they crashed into each other July 5, 2020 (Newberg-Dundee Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Oregon caught a break Sunday morning when a man accused of stealing an SUV crashed into a separate, unrelated stolen car after a brief chase.

It didn’t take long for officers responding to a call of a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser driving through the downtown area of Newberg, home to nearly 24,000 people, to spot the vehicle. 

When the suspect realized he’d been identified, police say he tried to elude them but eventually crashed the Land Cruiser into an occupied Buick Regal near the intersection of East Franklin Street and North College Street. 

Officers arrested the driver, 27-year-old Randy Lee Cooper, and, in the process of the investigation, learned that the Buick Regal was also stolen in a completely unrelated crime reported about three weeks prior.

Police arrested the driver the Buick, 25-year-old Kristin Nicole Begue, who they said was found to be under the influence of intoxicants.

Cooper faces several charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault, reckless driving and other related crimes.

Officers arrested Begue for driving under the influence of intoxicants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

