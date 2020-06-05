1  of  74
Man accused of stabbing, pepper-spraying Louisiana Walmart employees

National

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man accused of stabbing two Louisiana Walmart employees and injuring a third Friday afternoon is now in custody.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near the entrance of the Walmart Shopping Center Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreve City, where a Subway used to operate inside the store but is now closed. Initial information from police indicating the victims were Subway employees was incorrect.

According to police, 31-year-old Roger Lindsay pepper-sprayed the employees when they tried to stop him from shoplifting candy and a soft drink, and then stabbed two of them.

“They tried to thwart shoplifting and he turned violent on those employees who were trying to do their job and stop him and get the police here to get him detained,” said SPD Cpl. Angie Willhite.

Two of the employees were taken to the hospital, one of them with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.


