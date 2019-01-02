Man accused of shooting neighbor who asked him to stop firing his gun on New Year’s Eve

Columbus police say a man was arrested after he shot his neighbor for asking him to stop firing his gun on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:02am, Tuesday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Coronet Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, the adult male victim told police he was shot by the suspect after asking him to stop firing his gun for New Year’s Eve.

The victim suffered a fractured collarbone.

Another resident of the house, William Rogers told NBC4 that the gunfire started a couple of minutes before midnight. He says his brother was struck by a bullet that came in through a bedroom wall.

Rogers says he was holding his 8-year-old niece and huddled on the floor of a hallway when another round came through a wall. “I mean this is only an inch away from her head,” Rogers said. “It would have killed her for no reason… I don’t even understand it. It drives me nuts.”

Police say when they attempted to make contact with the suspect in the 1500 block of Elmore Avenue, they didn’t receive a response and observed people inside the house.

After a SWAT callout was made, several people were detained, and the suspect, Matthew Martin, 29, was arrested.

Martin has been charged with felonious assault.