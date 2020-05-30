Louisville PD apologizes for targeting news crew at protest

Breaking News
Tear gas deployed at Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Louisville PD apologizes for targeting news crew at protest

National
Posted: / Updated:

Protesters stand in front of Kentucky State Police officers as they protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A police officer was seen on camera firing what appeared to be pepper balls at a news crew during a live television broadcast of the second night of Louisville protests, prompting an apology from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

A crew from WAVE-TV was downtown in the Kentucky city Friday night, covering demonstrations over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in her own home in March. Police presence intensified around 9:45 p.m., as officers in riot gear stood shoulder-to-shoulder moving people down a key street near City Hall, theCourier Journal reported.

As WAVE-TV was on air, reporter Kaitlin Rust is heard yelling off-camera: “I’ve been shot! I’ve been shot!” Video shows a police officer aiming directly at the camera crew, as Rust describes the projectiles as “pepper bullets.”

“I want to apologize,” Louisville police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay told the Courier Journal. “It’s not something that should have occurred if she was singled out as a reporter.”

Halladay said she couldn’t tell who the officer was at this time, but that police would review the video again and “if we need to do any investigation for discipline, we will do that.”

The video shows Rust and the camera crew moving away as indignant in-studio anchors ask if they’re OK and what’s going on. Rust tells them they’re OK, and that the crew was behind the line, but police wanted them to move further away.

“Well I’m sure if they would have just said, ‘Move,’ you would have done so,” an anchor is heard telling Rust.

A clip of the WAVE-TV broadcast posted to Twitter amassed more than 8 million views in less than six hours, and was retweeted more than 50,000 times, including by other journalists and rapper Ice-T.

Louisville’s protests followed the release of a 911 call Taylor’s boyfriend made March 13, moments after the 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door. No drugs were found in her home. Taylor’s death has captured national headlines alongsidethe killings of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in Februaryand George Floyd,the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleaded for air.

Protesters carried signs calling for justice for Taylor and Floyd, whose death hastouched off protests across the country this week, including in Minneapolis itself. The use of non-lethal force on the WAVE-TV crew happened the same day CNN employees were arrestedlive on air while covering protests in Minnesota.

Two people were arrested at Friday night’s protest in Louisville, and no significant injuries were reported, Halladay said. That’s in contrast to Thursday night’s protests, where seven people were shot. Louisville police have said officers didn’t fire their service weapons.

Mayor Greg Fischer criticized the destruction of property seen Friday night.

“This violence and destruction is absolutely unacceptable. It besmirches any claim to honor Breonna Taylor’s memory,” Fischer said in a statement. “Just this morning, Breonna’s family called for peaceful and safe protest.”

Fischer said most of the grievances associated with Taylor’s death have been addressed in a live-streamed press conference after 1 a.m. Fischer had announced Friday that the use of no-knock warrants by police were being suspended, the latest in a series of policy changes and other actions in response to Taylor’s death.

Fischer and Halladay said police believed a “significant percentage” of protesters came from outside Louisville.

“I don’t know anyone from our great city that wants to destroy it,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss