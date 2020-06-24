1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Louisville detective fired after shooting death of Breonna Taylor

by: Kaylee Merchak

Posted: / Updated:

In this undated photo provided by the Louisville Police Department is officer, Brett Hankison. Louisville, Ky., Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday, June 19, 2020, that Hankison, who is one of three police officers involved in the March 13 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, will be fired. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. (Louisville Police Department via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTNH) — One of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has been terminated.

On Tuesday, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced the firing of detective Brett Hankison.

In the two-page letter, Chief Robert J. Schroeder said he violated the department’s rules and regulations and use of deadly force.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” he said in part. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience.”

Adding that his actions showed an “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Taylor, 26, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant.

She was shot roughly 10 times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13.

No drugs were found at her home.

Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

