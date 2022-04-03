NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana National Guard says that, for the first time, a woman is commanding one of its firing batteries.

1st Lt. Melissa Liotta is originally from New York. She now leads nearly 90 soldiers in what the state National Guard describes as its oldest and most historic unit.

Liotta was installed in February as commander of B Battery, 1st Battalion, 1-141st Field Artillery Regiment. The 141st is nicknamed the “Washington Artillery” and was organized in 1838.

Liotta said in a recent news release that it feels incredible and surreal and shows the Army’s progress toward gender equality.