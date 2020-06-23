1  of  74
Lost and found: This Oklahoma man’s father bought a car brand new in 1974. His son bought it back in 2020

GAGE, Okla. (KFOR) – Bobbie Bohnsak has always been a car guy – just like his late father was.

His latest purchase came in May and he’s been driving it every day since: a 1974 Dodge Challenger with a personal history that dates back to the day it rolled off the showroom floor.

“I love it,” he says. “I haven’t buried the speedometer yet. Of course that goes to 150 mph. I’d probably go to jail.”

Bob Bohnsack Sr. was just back from Vietnam, getting ready to leave the Air Force, when he ordered this same Dodge muscle car brand new.

“It’s pretty nice,” says Bobbie of his dad’s old car.

The bill of sale says he paid just over $3,600 to a dealership in Illinois. He took it to Oklahoma, got married, became an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper, and sold it off as family duties started to press in.

Bobbie was 8 when his father died suddenly. A few memories remained, and some pictures with no stories to go with them.

But the wishes grew, those could-have-beens that defined the passage of time like every harvest season, every June since his Dad passed away.

Bobbie didn’t even know the vehicle identification number to start a search. But he found the old bill of sale and there it was.

“It was pretty cool,” says Bobbie of finding his father’s signature, “because I’m named after my dad.”

He logged an online search and miraculously found the car for sale in San Diego, California.

The asking price was no object.

“It was very emotional and stressful,” he recalls. “I bet I didn’t sleep eight hours till it was home and it took a week.”

The original color is under a couple of layers of cheap paint. The old Challenger idles kind of rough, but Bobbie doesn’t care.

When the car finally arrived in Gage, Bobbie says, “I drove it up in here (to his garage). There were people here and we were all visiting. When they left I just wanted to sit out here and cry. It was amazing.”

