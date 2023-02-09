ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The suspect accused of making a bomb that killed hundreds of people on a plane over Scotland 35 years ago pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

On December 21, 1988, a bomb blew up Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. All 259 people on the plane and an additional 11 people on the ground were killed as a result.

According to officials, 190 out of those 270 people were Americans. 35 Syracuse University students were on board, with one of them being a Webster resident. Other victims included two students from the University of Rochester and a resident of Perinton.

Years later, the U.S. Justice Department confirmed that the suspect — Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi — was in U.S. custody in December 2022. U.S. officials said that Mas’ud admitted to building the bomb for the attack and was thanked by Colonel Moammar Gadhafi for the attack.

Mas’ud was the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the US and the first to stand trial in America. Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, a former Libyan official, was convicted in 2001 for the bombing.