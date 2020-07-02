1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Locals: South Dakota police removed Confederate flag emblem

National

by: STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June, 29, 2020 file photo, George Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones, right, and his aunt, Angela Harrelson, center, address the media in Minneapolis. Local residents say a South Dakota police department has removed a decal from its squad cars that featured a Confederate battle flag next to an American flag. Dave Mogard, the police chief in Gettysburg, declined to confirm that the decal had been removed, saying Thursday, July 2, 2020, that the City Council would discuss the issue at a meeting next week. Several locals, including Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd, say the decal had been removed from the department’s squad cars and station doors. (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)

GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota police department has removed a decal from its squad cars that featured a Confederate battle flag next to an American flag, according to local residents.

Dave Mogard, the police chief in Gettysburg, a small city named after the famous Civil War battle, declined to confirm that the decal had been removed, saying Thursday that the City Council would discuss the issue at a meeting Monday.

But several locals, including Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd, said the decal had been removed from the department’s squad cars and station doors.

Jones called for the change after his nephew, who was Black and handcuffed, died May 25 while being arrested by police in Minneapolis. A white police officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving. Floyd’s death led to charges against four officers who took part in the arrest and to worldwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

Gettysburg, which is in central South Dakota and about 190 miles (305 kilometers) west of the state’s largest city, Sioux Falls, was named after the famous 1863 battle in and around Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, that many view as the turning point of the Civil War.

The police department adopted the emblem in 2009. Bill Wuttke, the mayor of the city of roughly 1,200, has defended the emblem, arguing that it pays tribute to the community’s history and isn’t racist. The city was founded by Civil War veterans, but local historians say they know of only one who fought for the Confederacy.

Wuttke didn’t immediately respond to a Thursday phone message or email seeking comment about the apparent decision to ditch the emblem.

Jones, who has spoken out publicly about his nephew’s death and racial injustice, said he has faced a backlash from members of the community for calling for the emblem’s removal, including abusive comments posted on social media.

The city has faced calls for its removal before, including in 2015 after a white supremacist shot and killed nine people at a historically Black church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Follow Stephen Groves on Twitter: https://twitter.com/stephengroves

