ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past few months, 775 cars have been stolen from the Rochester area, and local leaders are placing the blame on a trend on the social media app TikTok.

Congressman Joe Morelle said Tuesday afternoon that he and other county, city, and law enforcement officials will be trying to hold TikTok accountable. As early as last summer, a TikTok trend exploiting security flaws in certain cars gained national media attention. As the trend grew, it slowly reached and increased thefts in the Rochester area.

Morelle cited that from January 1 to March 21, 775 car thefts have occurred in the Rochester area. In Monroe County outside of Rochester, over 1,300 cars have been stolen, 900 of which were Kias and Hyundais, according to Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter.

“This is, in my mind, astonishing. We’ve double, triple checked that with the folks behind me,” Morelle said, referencing the law enforcement officers standing at the podium with him.

“We have to acknowledge the role TikTok itself plays in perpetuating these crimes, and the role they could and should play in preventing them,” he added.

Despite several requests from officials in Rochester and elsewhere, Morelle and other leaders said that TikTok has not agreed to help quell the trend. They argued that the trends are against the platforms rules, yet the social media company has not stepped up.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter highlighted the impact this has on families who now no longer have their cars — pointing to missed work, missed appointments, wasted law enforcement time, and other major inconveniences.

“That’s chaos,” Baxter said. “We believe in the first amendment, freedom of speech but […] this is a straight threat to our community, that TikTok refuses our request to just pull these videos as quick as possible. Police your own. It’s endangering the members of our community, and that’s unacceptable.”

All leaders highlighted that law enforcement will continue to prosecute those caught stealing vehicles, but added that there needs to be a multi-pronged approach.

To combat the issue, manufacturers as well as local law enforcement departments have acquired steering wheel locks to help prevent thefts. However, this method is not completely effective, as the locks can be destroyed with equipment such as bolt cutters.

In October, several teens in Buffalo driving a stolen Kia died in a crash potentially linked to the trend.