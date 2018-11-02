Limited edition holiday cups at Starbucks today
CBS - Starting today, Starbucks stores in the U.S. And Canada will be decked for the holidays.
This marks the return of seasonal beverages and, for one day only, a free, limited-edition reusable red holiday cup.
Customers who order a holiday beverage today will get a free, limited-edition reusable red holiday cup.
Those who purchase a holiday beverage after 2 PM using that reusable cup will get 50 cents off their drink order.
The promotion runs through January 7th.
