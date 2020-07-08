1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lee County mom sentenced to 18-years for baby’s meth death

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – In a landmark case for east Alabama, a Lee County woman is sentenced to 18-years after a jury convicted her of Child Endangerment resulting in the child’s death.

“The jury convicted Cherith Shoemaker of Chemical Endangerment of a Child Causing Death. She was using Meth up until the day she gave birth to her baby that subsequently died as a result of her Meth usage. The baby had 5 times more Meth in his system than the defendant did,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

Hughes says this case is the first of its kind in Lee County and the First Class A felony conviction in the state under this statute.

“The defendant gave birth to the child in a bathtub, wrapped the baby in a towel, and tossed him in the corner, and scrubbed the crime scene clean. Due to the fantastic investigative work by the Auburn Police Division and the prosecution of the case by ADAs Garrett Saucer and Cathey Berardi, the jury took less than an hour to convict the defendant,” said Hughes.

Hughes says this was not an easy case because of the defendant’s efforts to hide the crime and the fact it was a crime never before prosecuted in the jurisdiction.

After her conviction, News 3 reached out to Shoemaker’s attorney Margaret Brown who did not have a comment at the time.

