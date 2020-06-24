1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

L.A. County DA charges porn star Ron Jeremy with rape, sexual assault of 4 women

National

by: Nisha Gutierrez-Jaime, Erin Myers, and Kacey Montoya

Posted: / Updated:

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with forcibly raping three women and sexually assaulting another in separate West Hollywood incidents dating back to 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on Tuesday.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, 67, is facing three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey said.

Hyatt is accused of forcibly raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014.

He is also accused of sexually assaulting two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

A 30-year-old woman also alleges Hyatt forcibly raped her at the same bar in July 2019.

The District Attorney’s Office also declined a case against Hyatt due to insufficient evidence stemming from an incident in 2016.

Hyatt appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a crinkled mask over a section of his visibly scruffy face.

The arraignment was continued until Friday.

Hyatt was dropped by Golden Artists Entertainment on Tuesday.

“When Rolling Stone charged Ron with being in the ME TOO movement, he showed us proof against the allegations. At the time, the police and District Attorneys backed Ron up. He had never spent a day in court or in jail. Rolling Stone was given proof of his innocence and still printed the story anyway,” Dante Rusciolelli, owner of Golden Artists Entertainment, said in a statement to KTLA. “However, today the District Attorney in Los Angeles is bringing charges of sexual misconduct against him, and we were not given any proof of his innocence at this time.”

Hyatt’s bail was set at $6.6 million.

If convicted as charged, Hyatt faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

