Kyrsten Sinema takes oath as senator on law book instead of Bible

Kyrsten Sinema chose not to hold the traditional Bible when she was sworn in Thursday as a U.S. senator from Arizona. Instead, she held a law book.

A spokesperson for the first-term Democrat said she chose to use a book from the Library of Congress that contains the texts of the Arizona and U.S. Constitutions, reports azcentral.com.

He didn’t comment on the Senator’s religious beliefs.

Sinema, the first female U.S. senator from Arizona, is seen holding the book in a video of the swearing-in re-enactment with Vice President Mike Pence.

In the video, Mr. Pence finishes saying the Senator’s oath with the customary words “so help you God?” Sinema responds, “I do.”

Sinema is the only person in Congress to state that she is “religiously unaffiliated,” according to the Pew Research Center for Religion & Public life.

She isn’t the only person who opted for a different book for the event. Over a dozen books and documents were chosen for the ceremony, according to CNN.