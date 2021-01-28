Kingston man writes popular poem inspired by Bernie Sanders mitten meme

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kingston resident John Haber wrote a poem inspired by the viral Bernie Sanders mitten memes he was seeing on his Facebook feed. Only a few days after posting it, the poem had garnered more than 13,000 shares.

Haber was inspired to write the poem after seeing how much unity the memes were creating online after months of negative rhetoric on his Facebook.

“I thought this is pretty amazing, so I felt like I wanted to say something about that,” he said.

After reading that Sanders used the proceeds from his own meme merchandise to donate to charity, Haber was inspired to make lemonade from lemons.

He updated the post to reflect information about his small business saying the following: “Being inspired by Bernie himself, capitalizing on his own memes to support Meals on Wheels, I will follow his example. I am a Pediatric Occupational Therapist and small business owner, focused on and dedicated to the support, growth, and health of our children. Nogginsland is all about the kids! If you wish to support us in any way, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance! Please see the opportunities and links below.”