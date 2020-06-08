1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Kentucky mom wants peace, justice for son killed by police

National

by: REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mother of a business owner who was killed at his popular barbecue shack by law enforcement last week said Monday she is going to make sure her son gets justice.

“My son was a good son. I know that from the bottom of my heart because I am the one that raised him and I raised him to do the right thing,” Odessa Riley told reporters outside her son’s business, YaYa’s BBQ, flanked by her attorney, Steve Romines.

Louisville Metro Police and National Guard soldiers have said they were in the area early June 1 responding to a report of a crowd gathering near David McAtee’s eatery, miles from downtown protests. Police said McAtee fired at officers, who returned fire, but video evidence suggests law enforcement officials were firing pepper balls at the restaurant before McAtee fired his weapon.

“They trying to say that my son did the first shooting. No, he did not. When you all see he’s at the door with his hand up, he had nothing in his hand. Nothing. That’s why he’s going to get justice.”

After her statement, Romines said he is asking law enforcement to not only make all evidence available to lawyers, but to make it public as well.

“We mean everything: every video, every document, every interview. It should all be disclosed,” Romines said.

Louisville Police spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in an email Monday that police have released what video was available leading up to the shooting.

“Additional video we are aware of does not capture the shooting itself,” Halladay said.

Romines also said Louisville officials and police should accept responsibility and apologize for violating use of force policies the night of the shooting. He said McAtee’s niece was hit multiple times with pepper balls as she stood at the door of his business.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday he has apologized in person to the family.

“Any time we lose lives, it’s a tragedy,” Fischer said. “So many people knew David McAtee as well, there’s just a lot of confusion on what happened, why it happened,” he said. An investigation is continuing.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s use of force policy says in part that “force may not be resorted to unless other reasonable alternatives have been exhausted or would reasonably be ineffective under the particular circumstances.”

Halladay said Friday that inquiries about use of force are “questions we expect to be answered during our investigation into the incident.” She declined further comment.

City officials and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment about statements made by Riley and Romines.

The National Guard was in Louisville the night of the shooting to help enforce a 9 p.m. curfew amid protests spurred by the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Louisville native Breonna Taylor. Taylor was shot by Louisville detectives serving a warrant in her home in March.

Police have said officers did not have body cameras activated, but they obtained and released security camera footage from McAtee’s business and another business.

One video appears to show McAtee firing a gun from the door of his restaurant as officers shot projectiles. Videos also show McAtee raising his arm past his doorway, but his hand is blocked from camera view. After he’s struck by a bullet, he stumbles back inside, drops a gun and falls to the ground.

Video shows people on Broadway, a major thoroughfare, scattering away from and into McAtee’s eatery as officers approach, firing projectiles. Police had used pepper balls to scatter protest crowds after curfew through the weekend. Louisville Police Assistant Chief LaVita Chavous has said that police policy with pepper balls is to “shoot at the ground in front of the crowd to get them to disperse.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the police chief after the shooting because Louisville officers did not have body cameras running during the incident. The chief, Steve Conrad, announced his retirement last month but was going to stay on until the end of June.

___

Associated Press writer Dylan Lovan contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss