Judge upholds firing of police officer who killed Tamir Rice

FILE – In a Monday, Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, Tomiko Shine holds up a picture of Tamir Rice during a protest in Washington, D.C. An arbitrator correctly decided that the white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice should have been fired by the city for lying his on job application, a county judge in Cleveland ruled. Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo upheld the 2017 firing of Timothy Loehmann in a ruling Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Loehmann was cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the death of Tamir in November 2014 as he played with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

A judge has upheld an arbitrator’s decision that the white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black child, should be fired for omissions on his job application.

Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo issued the ruling Wednesday concerning Timothy Loehmann, who killed Tamir as he played with a pellet gun outside a Cleveland recreation center in November 2014.

Loehmann was cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting but was fired in May 2017 for failing to disclose that he’d been previously forced out by another department.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association called Wednesday’s ruling a “political decision.”

