Judge blocks student effort to intervene in Confederate deal

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, police stand guard after the confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled by protesters on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. A judge won’t let students intervene in a settlement that gave a Confederate heritage group money to preserve a monument that protesters tore down at North Carolina’s flagship public university. Judge Allen Baddour in Orange County ruled that the University of North Carolina students represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law lacked standing to force their way into the legal case, according to WRAL-TV. The students had sought to join the case and then convince the judge to reject the legal agreement that granted possession of the “Silent Sam” statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million in university money for its upkeep (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

A judge won’t let students intervene in a settlement that gave a Confederate heritage group money to preserve a monument that protesters tore down at North Carolina’s flagship public university.

WRAL-TV reports that Judge Allen Baddour ruled Friday that the University of North Carolina students lacked standing to force their way into the legal case.

They had sought to join the case and then convince the judge to reject the legal agreement that granted possession of the “Silent Sam” statue to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, along with $2.5 million in university money for its upkeep.