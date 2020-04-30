John Bolton book again delayed, this time to June 23

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

John Bolton book again delayed, this time to June 23

National

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
John Bolton

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, Tenn. Bolton’s book “What Happened In the Room,” has been delayed from May 12 to June 23 according to listings from Wednesday, April 29, 2020, on the website of publisher Simon & Schuster and booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — John Bolton’s book has again been delayed, according to listings on Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble, both of which say “What Happened In the Room” has been pushed back from May 12 to June 23. The new date also appears on publisher Simon & Schuster’s web site.

Bolton’s book about his time as national security adviser was originally scheduled to come out in March, but was postponed to May, pending a government security review. Meanwhile, “The Room Where It Happened” has apparently grown longer. It was originally listed as 528 pages, but is now 576 pages, according to the retailer and publisher web sites.

A Simon & Schuster spokeswoman declined comment Wednesday.

Interest in the book, and its anticipated criticism of President Trump’s actions on Ukraine, peaked during the Senate impeachment trial earlier this year when it reached the top 20 on Amazon’s bestseller list. On Wednesday night, it ranked #11,971.

Bolton reportedly describes an August conversation, a month before he left the White House on acrimonious terms, when Trump told him that he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid from Ukraine until it helped him with investigations into political rival Joe Biden. Allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine led to his being impeached last December by the House of Representatives. In February, the Senate acquitted him.

The Associated Press reported in November that Bolton’s book deal was worth $2 million.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss