Jimmy Carter released from Georgia hospital

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said the the 95-year-old former U.S. president has been discharged from a hospital, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, after being treated for a urinary tract infection. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was released from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter, 95, was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.

“He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia,” Congileo said. “He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Last month, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.