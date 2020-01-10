Jennifer Dulos case highlights common scourge, advocates say

Advocates say the murder case against the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five is bringing attention to the scourge of domestic violence and highlighting questions about how to improve the family court system.
Jennifer Dulos was a 50-year-old mother of five from New Canaan who vanished May 24.
State police say Fotis Dulos killed her that day and enlisted friends to help cover it up. Fotis Dulos has denied involvement.
Before she disappeared, Jennifer Dulos told the court handling the divorce case that her husband was verbally abusive and that she feared for her life.