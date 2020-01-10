Jennifer Dulos case highlights common scourge, advocates say

FILE – This undated file photo from a missing persons flier provided by the New Canaan Police Department shows Jennifer Dulos, mother of five who went missing in May 2019. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested by state police Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Farmington, Conn., and faces murder charges. (New Canaan Police Department via AP, File)

Advocates say the murder case against the estranged husband of a missing Connecticut mother of five is bringing attention to the scourge of domestic violence and highlighting questions about how to improve the family court system.

Jennifer Dulos was a 50-year-old mother of five from New Canaan who vanished May 24.

State police say Fotis Dulos killed her that day and enlisted friends to help cover it up. Fotis Dulos has denied involvement.

Before she disappeared, Jennifer Dulos told the court handling the divorce case that her husband was verbally abusive and that she feared for her life.