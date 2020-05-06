Breaking News
Iowa man arrested in 1990s killings in Tennessee and Wyoming

National

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators on Wednesday arrested an Iowa man whom they suspect in the killings of two women in Wyoming and a third in Tennessee in the early 1990s.

Police arrested Clark Perry Baldwin, 58, at his home in Waterloo, Iowa, on warrants from Tennessee and Wyoming charging him in slayings that date back to 1991 and 1992. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County jail pending extradition proceedings.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that “advances in technology” linked Baldwin to the crimes, but it didn’t elaborate.

In Wyoming, he is charged in the deaths of two unidentified women whose bodies were found in the spring of 1992 in separate attacks in Sweetwater and Sheridan counties. The agency referred to the victims as “Bitter Creek Betty” and “I-90 Jane Doe.”

In Tennessee, Baldwin is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 1991 killing of a pregnant woman, Pamela McCall, and her fetus, the release said.

Baldwin, who has previously lived in Nashua, Iowa, and Springfield, Missouri, was a cross-country truck driver at the time of the killings. He spent time in federal prison in the late 1990s after he was convicted of counterfeiting U.S. currency.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

