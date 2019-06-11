Investigators working to determine cause of Manhattan helicopter crash

Mist and smoke cover the top of a building near 51st Street and 7th Avenue Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) — An air safety investigator says an earlier passenger in a helicopter that crashed into a Manhattan skyscraper, killing the pilot, said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Doug Brazy says the short flight Monday had taken the passenger from Westchester County to a Manhattan heliport. Then the pilot left by himself on a planned flight to Linden, New Jersey, after waiting and reviewing the weather.

Shortly after taking off, he crashed.

Brazy said Tuesday that investigators are trying to confirm whether the pilot tried to make radio calls.

The Monday crash killed Tim McCormack and shook the AXA Equitable building, sparked a fire and forced office workers to flee.

The helicopter was flying in a downpour with low visibility. Weather is one of the factors being investigated.