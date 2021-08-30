Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, partner wed in New Mexico

FILE – In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is a married woman. Melissa Schwartz, an Interior Department spokeswoman, confirmed Haaland and longtime partner Skip Sayre wed Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in New Mexico.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland married her longtime partner Skip Sayre Saturday night in New Mexico.

Haaland wore a dress designed and sewn by her sister, said Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz. The ceremony incorporated elements honoring her Native American ancestry. The former New Mexico congresswoman is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.

According to Schwartz, guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wear masks per CDC and New Mexico guidelines.

But pictures on social media that show some people, including Haaland, not wearing masks indoors the whole time have drawn criticism. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.