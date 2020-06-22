Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House Democrats file bill nixing citizenship data-gathering

National

by: MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration would be barred from gathering citizenship data through administrative records under a bill introduced Monday in the House, marking the latest challenge to an order Trump issued after the Supreme Court nixed his plan to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The bill introduced by House Democrats would nullify Trump’s order last July directing the U.S. Census Bureau to gather citizenship information from the administrative records of federal and state agencies. The citizenship data could give states the option of creating legislative districts that exclude non-citizens from the population count, according to the order.

Trump issued the order after the Supreme Court barred a citizenship question from being added to the 2020 census questionnaire on the grounds that the government’s justification was insufficient.

House Democrats investigating the citizenship question’s origins said a Trump transition adviser was in contact with an influential Republican redistricting guru, Thomas Hofeller, when the citizenship question was being drafted in 2017. Hofeller, who died in 2018, advocated using voting-age citizens, instead of the total population, as the population base for redistricting. In documents that surfaced after his death, he acknowledged his intent was to help Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.

The 2020 census — a once-a-decade head count — helps determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is allocated and how many congressional seats each state gets.

Trump’s order also is being challenged by civil rights groups in federal court in Maryland.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, a Democrat from Nevada and one of the bill’s sponsors, said the purpose of the president’s order was to collect data for “political and discriminatory purposes.”

“Our founders included the decennial Census in the Constitution because a representative democracy depends on an accurate count of its people, and any attempt to undermine such an important aspect of our democracy is wrong,” Horsford, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus 2020 Census Task Force, said in a statement.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss