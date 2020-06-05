Hotel ends free stay for COVID-19 nurse who slept in van to shield her family

1  of  74
TIJUANA (Border Report) — Nurse Silvia Rosas Saucedo and other health care professionals in Tijuana have been notified by the Grand Hotel Tijuana that it’s time to vacate.

The hotel and others have been housing them free of charge ever since Rosas’ story made headlines around the world.

She had chosen to live in her van instead of going home and risk infecting her family after her shift was done working with COVID-19 patients at Tijuana’s General Hospital.

“Yes, I’m afraid all the time, I don’t even know if I might have the virus because the first few weeks symptoms may not even show, after two weeks you would start showing symptoms. In all honesty, we don’t know if we have it,” Rosas said back in April.

The hotel saw her story and offered Rosas shelter. Others were invited, too.

Silvia Rosas Saucedo posted these pictures on her Facebook page back in April as she worked with COVID-19 patients at Tijuana’s General Hospital. (Silvia Rosas-Saucedo)

Originally, management had said they could stay until May 31.

As the deadline loomed, health officials in Baja California requested an extension and got it.

But come June 15, Rosas and others will have to leave their four-star accomodations.

“There’s a possibility hoteliers might offer another extension to support our healthcare workers considering the crisis is still ongoing especially in Tijuana and Mexicali,” said Alonso Perez, Baja California’s Secretary of Health.

If Rosas and the others aren’t allowed to stay in their hotels, they will be offered shelter at a temporary tent facility that has been set up to house first responders and medical personnel near the hospital.

It has bathrooms, showers and sleeping quarters.

