Hong Kong airline stops pregnancy tests for Saipan travelers

FILE – In this March 26, 2019, file photo, passengers wait at the check-in counter of Hong Kong Express Airways at the Hong Kong International Airport. The airline Hong Kong Express has apologized Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 for having required some female passengers bound for the U.S. territory of Saipan to take pregnancy tests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Hong Kong Express has apologized for requiring some passengers bound for the U.S. territory of Saipan to take pregnancy tests.

The low-cost carrier says it began requiring such tests in February 2019 to ensure U.S. immigration laws were not undermined.

The airline says it has suspended the practice while a review is underway. A Japanese passenger complained late last year that she felt humiliated when she was required to undergo such a test while traveling to the island.

The U.S. has been seeking to prevent travelers, especially from China, from heading to Saipan and other American territories to give birth and potentially gain U.S. citizenship for their babies.