Grab them quick: The fastest-selling vehicles in each state

The global microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales, with new car inventory decreasing by 15.7% and used car inventory decreasing by 2.1% in May over April. With less inventory comes higher prices, as used car prices rose 6.3% and new car prices rose 1.2% during the same period.

Analyzing over 1.3 million new and used cars sold in May 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were May’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaToyota 4Runner6.3
AlaskaJeep Cherokee10.3
ArizonaChevrolet Colorado5.8
ArkansasToyota 4Runner7.1
CaliforniaHyundai Tucson Hybrid6.8
ColoradoKia Telluride4
ConnecticutHyundai Tucson Hybrid10.3
DelawareToyota Tacoma7.5
FloridaLexus IS 3504.5
GeorgiaToyota RAV4 Hybrid6.2
HawaiiVolvo XC6018
IdahoHyundai Palisade16.2
IllinoisHyundai Tucson Hybrid11.8
IndianaChevrolet Colorado10.5
IowaHyundai Palisade7.3
KansasKia Telluride6.5
KentuckyHyundai Palisade8.2
LouisianaToyota Tacoma9
MaineHyundai Kona EV19.2
MarylandMercedes-Benz Gls7.7
MassachusettsHyundai Tucson Hybrid10.2
MichiganToyota Tacoma3.2
MinnesotaHyundai Tucson Hybrid8.3
MississippiHyundai Palisade8
MissouriToyota RAV4 Hybrid4.5
MontanaChevrolet Silverado 150010.2
NebraskaSubaru Crosstrek9.7
NevadaToyota Tacoma4.2
New HampshireKia Telluride7.2
New JerseyKia Carnival7.9
New MexicoRam Pickup 15007
New YorkHyundai Tucson Hybrid7.4
North CarolinaCadillac Escalade7.8
North DakotaGMC Sierra 150015
OhioKia Telluride4.9
OklahomaToyota 4Runner7.7
OregonSubaru Crosstrek6.4
PennsylvaniaKia Carnival7.9
Rhode IslandChevrolet Silverado 15004.6
South CarolinaToyota RAV4 Hybrid5.5
South DakotaHyundai Tucson Hybrid12.5
TennesseeCadillac Escalade6
TexasChevrolet Corvette6.4
UtahSubaru Outback9
VermontToyota Tacoma3.1
VirginiaKia Telluride4.6
WashingtonKia Carnival5.2
West VirginiaChevrolet Tahoe11.4
WisconsinHyundai Tucson Hybrid10.8
Wyoming
  • The fastest-selling new car in the most states with eight is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, which is an all-new vehicle that arrived in dealerships in May.
  • The second fastest-selling new car in the most states is a tie between the Kia Telluride and the Hyundai Palisade in five states.
  • SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 33 states.
  • Texas is the only state with a sports car as the fastest seller with the Chevrolet Corvette.
  • Florida is the only state with a sedan as the fastest seller with the Lexus IS 350.
  • The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Michigan at 3.2 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaHonda Civic19.8
Alaska
ArkansasHonda Odyssey19.5
ArizonaChevrolet Bolt Ev11.9
CaliforniaChevrolet Corvette10.5
ColoradoSubaru Ascent20.4
ConnecticutMitsubishi Outlander14.6
DelawareJeep Compass15.5
FloridaTesla Model 314.2
GeorgiaTesla Model 315.6
HawaiiHonda Civic31.4
IowaSubaru Forester22.5
IdahoVolkswagen Jetta21
IllinoisHyundai Palisade17.5
IndianaChevrolet Corvette12.4
KansasSubaru WRX17.2
KentuckyHonda Odyssey17.9
LouisianaKia Forte14.8
MassachusettsNissan Titan21.6
MarylandMitsubishi Eclipse Cross19
MaineToyota Corolla20.1
MichiganKia Sedona18.3
MinnesotaKia Sportage23
MissouriChevrolet Corvette16.8
MississippiKia Forte21.5
MontanaSubaru Forester24.7
North CarolinaAudi SQ517.2
North DakotaHonda Pilot24.9
NebraskaKia Forte20.1
New HampshireSubaru WRX17.4
New JerseyKia Telluride14.4
New MexicoGMC Canyon15.2
NevadaGMC Yukon10.8
New YorkSubaru Ascent19.5
OhioFord Mustang17.9
OklahomaMitsubishi Eclipse Cross16.3
OregonNissan Leaf15.3
PennsylvaniaGMC Canyon23.6
Rhode IslandBuick Encore12.2
South CarolinaHonda Civic17
South DakotaChevrolet Equinox39.7
TennesseeMitsubishi Eclipse Cross11.4
TexasMazda Mazda3 Hatchback12.8
UtahMitsubishi Eclipse Cross15.4
VirginiaKia Stinger14.9
VermontToyota Highlander19.2
WashingtonBuick Encore17
WisconsinMercedes-Benz GLC15.8
West VirginiaMitsubishi Outlander20.5
Wyoming
  • The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with four.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 22 states.
  • The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Chevrolet Corvette in California at 10.5 days.
  • The Chevrolet Corvette is the most expensive fastest-selling used car, with an average price of $79,782 in Kansas.
  • The Kia Forte is the most affordable fastest-selling used car, with an average price of $14,560 in Louisiana. 

What does this mean for car shoppers? Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is expected to remain constrained for the remainder of 2021, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale.

